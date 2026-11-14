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Jamaica vs Mexico: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on November 14, 2026

Jamaica hosts Mexico at National Stadium in Kingston for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Both sides look to settle recent struggles. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Jamaica vs Mexico
Jamaica vs Mexico
Jamaica vs Mexico: Match Summary
MatchJamaica vs. Mexico
Tournament2026-27 Concacaf Nations League
DateSaturday, November 14, 2026
Time8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
TV ChannelsTUDN, Univision
Live StreamViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico in the USA

TUDN and Univision carry the match on TV in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Jamaica vs Mexico for free?

The game also airs on Univision, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Jamaica come into this match off a 1-1 draw against Honduras on October 6. Before that they beat El Salvador 2-0, and prior to that they lost 0-1 to Honduras. The results show a team still searching for consistency.

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Mexico has not found a win in their last three outings. They fell 0-2 to Chile on October 7, were beaten 0-3 by the United States on October 4, and drew 1-1 with Peru on September 30. A result here would help settle their form heading forward in the competition.

Mexico leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on June 23, 2024: Mexico 1-0 Jamaica.

What time is the Jamaica vs Mexico match?

The Jamaica vs Mexico match kicks off on Saturday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

  • Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM
  • Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM
  • Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM
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