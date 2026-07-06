Christian Pulisic injury update: Mauricio Pochettino explains why USA star was subbed off vs Belgium

Mauricio Pochettino provided an injury update on USA star Christian Pulisic after he was substituted in the loss against Belgium.

USA suffered elimination after being defeated by Belgium with a crushing 4-1 scoreline, where they showed their worst level in the 2026 World Cup. To make matters worse, their star Christian Pulisic was substituted during the match, and Mauricio Pochettino offered an injury update.

According to journalist Tom Bogert, Mauricio Pochettino says he thinks Christian Pulisic twisted his ankle, but he hopes it is not serious and he will be able to reintegrate with AC Milan ahead of the 2026-27 season.

This leaves both USA and AC Milan fans somewhat relieved that they will count on the star, who will arrive downcast but hungry for glory and fighting to reach the next World Cup with the USMNT.

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What is next for USA and Christian Pulisic?

On one hand, they are left to be spectators and continue enjoying the World Cup they are hosting, while Belgium and Spain already have a confirmed date and venue for their matchup. On the side of the USMNT, the future is uncertain, especially the continuity of Pochettino, who had them excited at the beginning.

Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the United States.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s future is unsettled. Multiple reports before the tournament said U.S. Soccer had offered Pochettino a contract extension through 2030, but both sides opted to wait until the run ended to decide.

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Whoever takes the job will not be busy right away. The U.S. currently has no matches announced before the September FIFA window. That gives the federation time to reset and to see which veterans move on. Tim Ream is 38 and near the end. Christian Pulisic, 27, along with younger players Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah, is a group that can carry it forward.

Hosting this World Cup came with an automatic bye. For 2030 in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, the Americans will have to qualify through CONCACAF, something they have not had to grind through since 2022. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles offer one more home stage before they have to focus on the next World Cup on the road.