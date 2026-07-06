Mauricio Pochettino takes blame for USA’s World Cup elimination after poor game vs Belgium

After the USA's disappointing loss to Belgium, manager Mauricio Pochettino blamed himself for the debacle.

Despite coming in red-hot form before this game, the USA had a disastrous night in Seattle vs. Belgium and were steamrolled into World Cup elimination. Manager Mauricio Pochettino was critical of himself after the game.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino said, “We need to learn why we didn’t approach the match the same way we did the rest of the World Cup. I am responsible. We have to look at what we did, because it wasn’t the level of performance we usually deliver.”

Right now, no declaration will bring peace to the USMNT faithful, but the fact is the manager is blaming no one but himself. Self-criticism is key for growth, although now the USA is filled with bitter feelings after getting eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

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Pochettino defied and confirmed doubters during the 2026 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t have the biggest backers before the 2026 World Cup started. However, during the first four games, he silenced all the doubters as the USMNT displayed brilliant soccer filled with dynamism, pace, and goalscoring prowess.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino caught up with our @JennyTaft after the match pic.twitter.com/aQ8OMo9x2p — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

But then this game vs Belgium happened and all the doubts came back flying. Losing a tactical battle to Rudi Garcia is not the best of looks, and the USMNT just looked completely lost, anxious, and totally out of sync.

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The USMNT couldn’t tie their best result in modern-era World Cup

In 2002, the USMNT managed to get all the way to the quarterfinals. The hope was that this version of the team could at least tie that result, or maybe even more. However, it won’t happen and the USMNT will have to wait for the next World Cup to try and do it.