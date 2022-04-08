Robert Lewandowski of Bayern, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain have been the top three goalscorers in Europe since the beginning of the new calendar year. However, there is a player in Italy's Serie C who has recorded more goals than all three of them.

This season, Robert Lewandowski has scored as many as 45 goals in all competitions and is definitely on his way to the title of top scorer in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. The Polish prolific striker has bagged 15 of them in 13 matches in 2022, making him the top goalscorer in the European top five leagues so far, as per Transfermarkt.

The 33-year-old veteran has won 18 trophies with Bayern so far, including the 2020 UEFA Champions League, and seven consecutive German league titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021). Since arriving at Allianz Arena in 2014, he has appeared in 368 matches for the Bavarians and netted 339 times.

In 2022, Lewandowski has been followed by Real Madrid's vice-captain and hat-trick hero, Karim Benzema with 14 goals in 12 games. The Frenchman has secured two hat-tricks this year in a row in the UCL, against Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea as well. In third is PSG's bright star, Kylian Mbappe, who has featured in 14 fixtures this year, scoring 13 times. However, a little-known fact is that there is a mysterious soccer player who has scored even more goals than these three giants.

Meet the player who has scored the most goals in 2022

2022 has been treating Matteo Brunori of Palermo incredibly well. Matteo Brunori is a 27-year-old Brazil-born Italian striker who plays for Palermo on loan in Italian's third division, Serie C. He is currently the highest scorer in Serie C, as well as in all Europen leagues and competitions with 16 goals in 12 matches this year.

So far, he can boast of adding four braces, two of which were in the last two matchdays. Overall, this season, the Juventus-owned player has a record of 23 goals in 35 games. In Italy, he is deemed as an "unstoppable goal machine with some terrifying numbers". He is widely celebrated for having more goals than champions like Robert Lewandowski this calendar year, just to name one.

The key factor to Brunori's goalscoring record

The Rosanero striker spoke to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, analyzing his numbers and comparisons with the soccer giants: "These stats should be compared to the different levels of the championships. I wouldn't even dare to compare myself to phenomenal players of their caliber. My hope is that these goals continue to bring results to Palermo.

"I'm living it with the right moderation, I'm happy with these numbers but I try to stay grounded. The reality is that I try to make myself useful to the team because that's what matters most. I was only in the South for short periods of a few months, but here the warmth of the fans can drag a player.

"In Palermo, you live with emotions, they recognize you when you walk around the city, and they support you. When you feel that the people and the team believe in you, it is easier for the ball that previously took the wood of the goal to enter. This is why the city, together with the fans and staff, are also responsible for these goals."