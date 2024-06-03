Italy will face Turkey in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Italy vs Turkey: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Italy will face Turkey in what will be a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

It’s a confrontation between two teams with a shared goal: to prepare optimally for the second most important national team tournament, Euro 2024. Both teams have qualified, though their aspirations are evidently distinct.

On the Turkey side, they lost the prestige they had gained in the early 2000s, but recent years have seen improvement, and they aim to put on a strong performance. Italy, on the other hand, is considered one of the title contenders. This friendly will be immensely beneficial for both teams.

Italy vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu – IMAGO / PA Images

Italy vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, RTL+, DAZN1 Germany, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

USA: ViX