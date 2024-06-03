Italy will face Turkey in what will be a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
It’s a confrontation between two teams with a shared goal: to prepare optimally for the second most important national team tournament, Euro 2024. Both teams have qualified, though their aspirations are evidently distinct.
On the Turkey side, they lost the prestige they had gained in the early 2000s, but recent years have seen improvement, and they aim to put on a strong performance. Italy, on the other hand, is considered one of the title contenders. This friendly will be immensely beneficial for both teams.
Italy vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (June 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Italy vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, RTL+, DAZN1 Germany, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
USA: ViX