Though the 2022 Ballon d'Or seems to have a clear frontrunner in Karim Benzema, not everyone agrees that he should win the award. A Barcelona legend, for instance, has mentioned another player ahead of the Real Madrid star.

For the first time, the Ballon d'Or will take into account the club season rather than the calendar year to determine its winner. Therefore, the 2022 gala will take place on October 17, way earlier than the previous editions.

The change in the criteria means there is a strong candidate to win the prize, and that is Karim Benzema. Last season, the French superstar took all the limelight by leading Real Madrid to a memorable UEFA Champions League success and a La Liga title.

With Lionel Messi not even making the 30-man shortlist, it doesn't look like Benzema will have to face stiff competition to claim the Golden Ball. Still, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol believes there's another star who deserves it more than Karim.

Carles Puyol doesn't name Karim Benzema as favorite for 2022 Ballon d'Or

“Lewandowski deserves the Ballon D’or,” Puyol said during the sixth edition of the XAP charity paddle tennis tournament, via Barca Universal. However, he did show praise for the Real Madrid striker. “Benzema and Lewandowski are the best strikers in the world. Karim has been putting Madrid on his back since Cristiano left and Lewandowski has been incredible at Bayern."

Puyol captained Barcelona for nearly a decade and also wore the armband of the Spanish national team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, so it's always interesting to hear his opinion.

It's safe to say that Robert Lewandowski should have won a Ballon d'Or by now. Most people - including Lionel Messi - agree that he deserved to win in 2020 had the ceremony not been canceled. In fact, many felt it was unfair that the Argentine was chosen over Lewy in 2021.

That said, the 2022 award should belong to Benzema. He was undoubtedly the most impactful player of the season, scoring in crucial moments to fire Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League title.