Jack Grealish made fun of Riyad Mahrez comparing him to Miguel Almirón, today the story is very different

Sometimes it’s best to keep your mouth shut, for Jack Grealish that has never been more the case. The Manchester City midfielder cost City well over $100 million and has largely disappointed.

In 49 matches for Pep Guardiola's side the England international has a meager 7 goals. A terrible return for a 100 million dollar signing.

During Manchester City’s title celebrations at the end of last season Riyad Mahrez was the brunt of Grealish’s abuse when the former Aston Villa star compared Mahrez to Newcastle’s Miguel Almirón in a negative light.

Miguel Almirón having sensational season with Newcastle

What a difference a few months make as Miguel Almirón has been one of the breakout stars in the Premier League. The former Atlanta United midfielder has 6 goals in 12 games this season, and despite his early struggles in the Premier League has 20 goals in 135 appearances.

Grealish’s output is at only 7 goals in 49 games and only has one this season. Mahrez last year scored 11 goals on the way to the championship Grealish’s output was only 3. A case of pot calling the kettle black.