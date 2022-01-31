Jamaica take on Costa Rica at Independence Park in Kingston for the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Jamaica and Costa Rica meet in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Independence Park in Kingston. Two teams hungry for points, each need to win to stay in the World Cup spot. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Jamaica recently lost to Panama on the road 3-2, despite scoring the first goal of the game they were unable to contain Panama's attack. Jamaica's defensive mistakes were costly, now Jamaica need to win every game possible if they are still to play in Qatar 2022.

Costa Rica are very close to the 5th spot of the standings with 13 points and a record of 3-4-3 overall, plus Costa Rica has a good record in the last two games with a win against Panama and a recent draw against Mexico.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Date

Jamaica and Costa Rica play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Wednesday, February 2 at Independence Park in Kingston. The home team must find a way to win this game or things could get complicated for them, the visitors drew a game against the home team 1-1 in September 2021.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Jamaica vs Costa Rica at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Jamaica and Costa Rica at the Independence Park in Kingston on Wednesday, February 2, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

