Jamaica and Mexico face off on Matchday 9 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here, find out how both teams would line up for this game.

The year of the World Cup has started and the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022 is reaching its crucial stages. Jamaica and Mexico clash on Matchday 9 aiming to take a step towards the long-awaited tournament in a game that will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Reggae Boyz return home in high spirits as they have recorded a string of good results. Theodore Whitmore's men have gone unbeaten in their last four games (W1 D3).

On the other hand, El Tri will make the trip to Kingston with the duty of getting back to winning ways. Gerardo Martino's side comes from two painful defeats to the USMNT and Canada. Will Mexico pick up the three points this time?

Jamaica possible lineup

Theodore Whitmore made some changes to the roster for this occasion. The squad is headlined by West Ham United star Michael Antonio and Fulham striker Bobby Reid. Meanwhile, Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is out with thigh problems.

Jamaica probable lineup: Andre Blake, Javan Brown, Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, Kemar Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Devon Williams, Lamar Waker, Bobby Reid, Michail Antonio, Andre Gray.

Mexico predicted lineup

Martino is facing a tricky scenario as both Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez are unavailable for this game. Besides, Cesar Montes tested positive for Covid-19. Rogelio Funes Mori is expected to lead the attack-

Mexico possible starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Julián Araujo, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Rodríguez, Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Rogelio Funes Mori.