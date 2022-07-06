Jamaica and USWNT will clash on Thursday at the Estadio BBVA in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Jamaica will face the United States at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Matchday 2 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship on Thursday, July 6, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this Group A soccer match or live stream in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 17th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as USA women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all 16 occasions so far; Jamaica are yet to celebrate a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on June 14, 2021, when The Stars and Stripes won with a final result of 4-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Jamaica vs USWNT: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

Jamaica vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Jamaica vs USWNT: Storylines

Jamaica currently sit in second place in Group A with three points in one match so far. On the other hand, the United States are placed right above them, on top of the Group A table also with three points won in one game played.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 4, 2008, when the American players torpedoed the Reggae Girlz with a final result of 6-0 in the 2008 Olympic Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take the three points from Matchday 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Jamaica vs USWNT in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 2 game between Jamaica and USWNT, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio BBVA, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are ViX.

Jamaica vs USWNT: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Jamaica vs USWNT matchup. However, judging by the USA's form, we can expect them to claim a comfortable win.

FanDuel Jamaica TBA Tie TBA USWNT TBA

* Odds via FanDuel