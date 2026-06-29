Why isn’t Jamal Musiala starting today for Germany vs Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

In a major lineup shakeup ahead of Germany’s 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Paraguay, superstar playmaker Jamal Musiala will not be in the starting XI.

Germany and Paraguay meet in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash in Boston, but the biggest pre-match storyline centers on a shocking lineup omission: superstar playmaker Jamal Musiala will not start for Die Mannschaft.

Musiala’s move to the bench is purely a tactical decision by head coach Julian Nagelsmann. The young maestro is fully healthy and faces no underlying disciplinary issues; Nagelsmann is simply opting for a different look to counter Paraguay‘s defensive shape.

With defender Nico Schlotterbeck also out of today’s lineup, and wonderkid Lennard Karl missing the entire tournament due to a pre-World Cup injury, Germany will lean heavily on their available depth. Kai Havertz is set to anchor the attack as the primary focal point, flanked by Deniz Undav and Leroy Sane.

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Who is replacing Musiala in Germany’s starting XI?

Deniz Undav gets the nod to replace Musiala in the starting lineup. Nagelsmann has completely reshaped his frontline compared to the group-stage finale against Ecuador, with Sane also entering the mix to provide raw pace on the wing.

Beyond the attacking shakeup, Germany’s core remains intact. Joshua Kimmich will hold down the right flank, Aleksandar Pavlovic will dictate tempo from the midfield engine room, and Florian Wirtz will pull the strings from his preferred spot on the left side of the attack.

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Paraguay’s roster changes for the knockout round

Paraguay enter this crucial win-or-go-home match with mixed squad news. While La Albirroja will sorely miss vital midfielder Diego Gomez, they get a massive boost with the return of star winger Miguel Almiron. Almiron is officially back in action after serving a one-game suspension following his red card against Türkiye.

The rest of the South American squad is fully fit and ready. Rising star Julio Enciso will lead the charge in the attack, while veteran defender and team captain Gustavo Gomez anchors the backline to organize the defense against Germany’s potent frontline.