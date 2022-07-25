Carragher is saying what others think about Manchester City's new striker, but there is still a long way to go to know if Haaland is the man the team needs to win a Champions League. Check here what he said.

Pep Guardiola wants to win the UEFA Champions League title at some point with Manchester City, but they have come close on a couple of occasions and the team was eliminated. The Manchester City roster is one of the most expensive in the tournament.

Erling Haaland could be the perfect striker to score those decisive goals, but at the same time the Premier League is a very different league from the Bundesliga where only a couple of teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the most dominant.

Manchester City no longer have two players who were considered key to the development of the team's offensive attack, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. But Guardiola already have in mind who will be the players who will replace them.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Erling Haaland?

Carragher does not want to stop insisting that Manchester City got Haaland wrong and that he is not the player they think he is. Carragher said that he [Haaland] will not be a game-changer in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Manchester City has a roster capable of winning the Premier League without Haaland, that was one of Carragher's phrases during a round of questions for talkSPORT. In addition, Carragher thinks that Haaland is what the team needs to win the Champions League.

Haaland played in Germany where he showed most of his talent, but during his early years he was instrumental in helping his teams go far in their respective leagues. Haaland was signed for £51m in 2022.