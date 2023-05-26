Japan U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Japan U-20 and Israel U-20 will face each other this Saturday, May 27 for Matchday 3 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is one of the most interesting games that the Matchday 3 will have, since two teams that arrive with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 or, at least, taking third place will face each other, in a duel that promises to be vey intense.

On one side will be Japan U-20, who started with a victory against Senegal U-20 and then lost to Colombia U-20, so they have 3 points and the victory ensures them at least second place. On the Israel U-20 side, they need to win and wait for what happens in the duel between Senegalese and Colombians.

Japan U-20 vs Israel U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 28)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 28)

Israel: 12:00 PM (May 28)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM (May 28)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 28)

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 28)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 28)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 28)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Japan U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN2, RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Israel: KAN 11

Japan: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: SuperSport Variety

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.