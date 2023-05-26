Colombia U-20 vs Senegal U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Colombia U-20 will play against Senegal U-20 this Saturday, May 27 for Matchday 3 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Colombian team has started this U-20 World Cup in the best way, showing that they are ready to fight to go very far. Their first two games were victories, first against Israel U-20 and then against Japan U-20, in both cases by 2-1, which ensures them a place in the round of 16.

Of course, now they are looking to secure first place for which they only need 1 point. Their rivals will be Senegal U-20, who need to win and wait for other results to be able to qualify for the round of 16. The chances are few, but they exist and they will go after them.

Colombia U-20 vs Senegal U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 28)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 28)

Israel: 12:00 PM (May 28)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 28)

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 28)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 28)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 28)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Colombia U-20 vs Senegal U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN5, RDS App

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT 3, ERT Sports

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sports 2

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: SuperSport Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO.