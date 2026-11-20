Japan U17 face Colombia U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday, November 21, with both sides looking to make an early statement in the group stage. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Japan U17 vs Colombia U17: Match Summary Match Japan U17 vs. Colombia U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 on Fox Sports 2.

Viewers can also stream the match live on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Japan U17 enter this match aiming to build momentum in their first appearance of the group stage at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup. The team will look to establish control early against a Colombia side with a different style of play.

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Colombia U17 arrive with their own ambitions, hoping to open their tournament campaign on a positive note. Every point will matter as the group stage unfolds and teams push for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Both sides know that an early result could shape the rest of their path in the competition. Saturday’s match offers a chance for either team to set the tone for what comes next in the tournament.

What time is the Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 match?

The Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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