Al Ahli hosts Al Nassr on Friday, November 20, in a 2026-27 Saudi Pro League matchup between two clubs chasing points near the top of the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Match Summary Match Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr Tournament 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Date Friday, November 20, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr in the USA

The match airs on Fox Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League table with 21 points from 11 matches. They come off a 1-6 loss to Al Shabab, a result that snapped a two-game winning run that included a 4-1 win over Al Khaleej and a 3-2 win over Al-Fayha.

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Al Nassr arrive in third place with 28 points from 11 games. They have won their last three outings, beating Al Kholood 5-3, Al-Faisaly 3-1 and Neom SC 1-0, and they will look to keep that momentum going into this matchday.

The gap between the two sides in the standings adds weight to the result. A win for Al Ahli would close the distance to the top three, while Al Nassr can further cement their position near the front of the table with another victory.

Al Nassr lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 29, 2026: Al Nassr 2-0 Al Ahli.

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Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Predicted Lineups

Al Ahli (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Saeed Baattia, Mohammed Sulaiman, Roger Ibanez, Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh; Artem Bondarenko, Eduard Spertsyan, Valentin Atangana Edoa; Francisco Trincao, Ivan Toney, Wenderson Galeno.

Al Nassr (4-4-1-1): Bento Krepski; Nawaf Al-Boushail, Abdulelah Al Amri, Inigo Martinez, Awad Aman; Ayman Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Samu Samu, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

What time is the Al Ahli vs Al Nassr match?

The Al Ahli vs Al Nassr match kicks off on Friday, November 20, at 12:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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