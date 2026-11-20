Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 986th career goal for Al Nassr against Al Ahli, his first match since his Portugal retirement.

Finishing off a slick team buildup, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a Samu Costa assist to open the scoring for Al Nassr against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, notching his 986th career goal and moving just 14 shy of the 1,000-goal milestone.

After the hosts, Al Ahli, dominated the opening minutes, Al Nassr held firm defensively to keep them off the scoresheet. Moments later, Cristiano seized his chance to prove he is determined to reach the 1,000-goal milestone as quickly as possible.

That opener kept Al Nassr in front for most of the first half, until Al Ahli found an equalizer on a well-worked play just before halftime, complicating matters for Ronaldo and his squad.

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THE COUNTDOWN TO 1,000 CONTINUES!



Cristiano Ronaldo nets career goal No. 986 to put Al-Nassr in front first pic.twitter.com/mIrsexB9Yi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2026

Ronaldo misses a penalty

Just minutes after finding the back of the net, he missed from the spot, ringing his penalty attempt off the post. Despite the miss, Al Nassr still holds onto its lead over Al Ahli.

Ronaldo’s frustration after missing the penalty was evident. He sits just 14 goals shy of the final milestone of his career: reaching 1,000 goals. That explains his visible displeasure, even as his team continues to put together a strong regular-season campaign.

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