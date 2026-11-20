Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 2026-27 Premier League, with City looking to steady themselves after a rough patch. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Match Summary Match Manchester City vs. Fulham Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham in the USA

The match airs on USA Network and UNIVERSO for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Fulham for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Manchester City vs Fulham for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester City sit third in the table with 21 points from 10 games, but their form has wobbled. They lost 1-3 to Forest on November 7, beat Leipzig 3-2 on November 4, and fell 0-1 to Brighton on October 31. A win would help settle things after that defeat to Forest.

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Fulham arrive in 15th place with 10 points from 10 matches. Their last three results have gone drew 1-1 with Newcastle on November 7, drew 1-1 with Villa on October 31, and a 0-1 loss to Palace on October 28. They have not won in their last three outings and need points to pull away from the lower half of the table.

Manchester City leads the head-to-head with 10 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on February 11, 2026: Manchester City 3-0 Fulham.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez; Iliman Ndiaye, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku.

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Fulham (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Cesar Palacios, Shea Charles; Oscar Bobb, Gonzalo Garcia, Alex Iwobi.

What time is the Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The Manchester City vs Fulham match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 7:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 6:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:30 AM