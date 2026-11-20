It seems like the Detroit Red Wings do have a lot of potential suitors for Simon Edvinsson.

The Detroit Red Wings hold solid trade offers on the table for unsigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff can finalize a deal right now if he chooses to pull the trigger.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman shared this key update on the Oilers Now radio show and 32 Thoughts podcast. “I have believed now for a little bit of time that Detroit could do a Simon Edvinsson trade if they wanted to, I think there’s enough out there,” Friedman said.

Earlier reports revealed how the Red Wings face messy trade standoffs with Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. With the December 1 signing deadline fast approaching, Friedman expects Detroit to trade Edvinsson before moving Larkin.

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Simon Edvinsson’s player profile

Detroit drafted Edvinsson sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old Swedish blueliner stands 6-foot-6 and skates like a smaller forward. He uses his long reach to kill plays and spark fast breakouts.

Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – Edvinsson | #SJSharks has interest in Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, and I love his fit with the Sharks more than any other team in the league. He’s exactly the kind of piece they need on the blue line, and he’s age-appropriate for… pic.twitter.com/6Cclk64V7u — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 19, 2026

Last season, Edvinsson scored nine goals and 25 points across 72 games. He logged over 22 minutes of ice time per night against top NHL lines. His rare blend of size and mobility makes him a premier trade target.

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Red Wings want to avoid another saga like Dylan Larkin’s

Detroit already battles a bitter public standoff with suspended center Dylan Larkin. Larkin sits at home without pay while trade talks drag on. The Red Wings refuse to let a second star player sit out the entire season.

San Jose, Boston, and Nashville are pushing hard to land Edvinsson before December 1. Moving him now lands Detroit young center talent and prevents another major organizational headache.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings hold solid trade offers on the table for defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

on the table for defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Simon Edvinsson scored nine goals and 25 points across 72 games last season.

last season. San Jose, Boston, and Nashville are pushing hard to land Simon Edvinsson before December 1.