While the Detroit Red Wings are reportedly open to trading Simon Edvinsson, rival NHL teams already know Detroit's asking price for the defenseman.

Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin and his next NHL destination, the Detroit Red Wings are also exploring trade options for Simon Edvinsson ahead of the deadline. With rumors swirling around multiple offers already on the table, a new report has revealed Detroit’s asking price for teams interested in the Swedish defenseman.

According to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman on NHL Now, the Red Wings have been asking suitors for young centers in exchange for Edvinsson. While Detroit has fielded a wide variety of offers for Larkin—most notably from the Minnesota Wild—the market for Edvinsson is taking a much more specific shape.

Although head coach Todd McLellan has been candid about Larkin and Edvinsson’s absences from the lineup, the front office remains committed to moving both players, even with several hurdles still to clear.

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Meanwhile, neither player has made the process easy on Detroit, as Edvinsson has reportedly pushed back against the trade scenarios that have surfaced for him this season.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings

Why are the Red Wings targeting a young center in an Edvinsson trade?

Targeting a young center in a Edvinsson trade addresses Detroit’s sudden collapse down the middle. With Larkin refusing to play while awaiting a trade, the Red Wings lack a true first-line pivot and have been forced to overtax middle-six veterans and rookies. Since top-six centers rarely hit free agency, flipping a premier chip like Edvinsson is interim GM Shawn Horcoff’s fastest path to restoring a play-driving center to the lineup.

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Securing a high-upside pivot first also gives Detroit crucial leverage in Larkin trade talks. Landing a foundational center in an Edvinsson deal relieves the pressure on Horcoff to demand an immediate NHL-ready replacement when moving Larkin, allowing him to focus purely on maximizing overall asset value through picks, wingers, or defensive depth.

Finally, the move protects the value of an asset Detroit risks losing for the entire 2026–27 season. With Edvinsson reportedly unwilling to re-sign ahead of the December 1 eligibility deadline, swapping the 23-year-old defenseman for a blue-chip center on a similar timeline ensures the Red Wings get a core piece age-aligned with Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond rather than walking away empty-handed.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly asking suitors for young centers in exchange for Simon Edvinsson.

for young centers in exchange for Simon Edvinsson. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported Detroit holds enough trade offers to move Edvinsson before December 1.

Detroit holds enough trade offers to move Edvinsson before December 1. Simon Edvinsson has pushed back against trade scenarios while remaining unsigned ahead of the deadline.

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