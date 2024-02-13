Javier Mascherano wants Lionel Messi at the Olympic games in France later this year, his Argentina U-23 side punched a ticket and can bring three senior players to the roster. Reports out of Argentina have suggested that Mascherano is looking at Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.



Messi has already won a gold medal and is focused on playing the Copa America with Argentina in June-July. The Olympic games for soccer will take place from July 24- August 10.



Inter Miami may have a major say in the matter given that if you include Copa America, Messi could miss up to 9 MLS regular season games and all of Leagues Cup. It’s highly unlikely that Lionel Messi will be allowed to leave for back-to-back tournaments.



Mascherano on Messi



In speaking to TyC Sports the former Liverpool midfielder was clear that if Messi wants, he’s on his squad, “We will talk to Leo, I already said it at the time. Obviously the invitation has been made, but it will depend on the commitments. He has Copa América, there are a lot of things in the middle that are important. So, we’ll talk.”



With Inter Miami needing a fast start to the MLS season, losing Messi for the Leagues Cup would be a major blow and one unlikely to occur.



Thiago Almada on Lionel Messi



One of Argentina’s best players in the qualifying competition was Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, the world champion scored key goals for his national side and now is traveling to the United States to prepare for the upcoming MLS season.



Almada made sure that if Messi does go to France the number 10 is all his, “Obviously, I would give Messi the number 10. How could I not?”



Almada is hoping for this season to be his last in MLS as he searches for a move to Europe. There was interest from a few clubs but Atlanta United want at least $25 million for their star player.