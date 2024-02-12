After a preseason that left many questions and little answers, Inter Miami are hoping they get out of the gate fast in the 2024 MLS season which starts in two weeks. Part of the reason a fast start is needed is for team morale to be up, after winning only 1 game in their world tour, and because a lot of key players will miss games for the club during World Cup qualifying, Copa America, and the Summer Olympics.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Diego Gómez are three players that come to mind, who may have a busy summer away from DRV PNK Stadium. Still, it seems highly unlikely that Inter Miami will allow any of their players to participate in two tournaments, although reports from Miami have stated that whatever Messi wants, Messi gets.

After Argentina defeated Brazil and punched a ticket to the Summer Olympics in France, rumors began to swirl that Messi will make one last push to try to participate and play again in a Summer Olympics, this time at the tail end of his career.

How many games could Messi miss if he plays in Copa America and Summer Olympics?

Inter Miami will have a tough choice if indeed Messi does opt to try and play the Olympics for his country. Messi could miss virtually the whole summer and by our calculations would not be available starting May 29th, when surely the national teams will begin to train looking ahead to the Copa America.



Argentina also has a friendly against Guatemala as a preparation for the Copa America on June 14th. Below are the possible games Messi could miss if he plays the Copa America and Summer Olympics.



Wednesday, May 29 Atlanta United

Saturday, June 1 St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday, June 15 Philadelphia Union (Away)

Wednesday, June 19 Columbus Crew

Saturday, June 29 Nashville SC (Away)

Wednesday, July 3 Charlotte FC (Away)

Saturday, July 6 FC Cincinnati (Away)

Wednesday, July 17 Toronto FC

Saturday, July 20 Chicago Fire FC

Then Messi would miss virtually all of the Leagues Cup if he decides to play for Argentina in France. The outcome that Messi would be absent for the entire Summer is very unlikely, with the Copa America alone, Messi would miss 9 league matches, four of them away from home.



If 2024 was supposed to be the Messi year in MLS, he sure is going to miss a huge chunk of it. Messi won a gold medal with Argentina in the 2008 games in Beijing.