In a rarity since his arrival to Inter Miami last year, Lionel Messi spoke to the press, he did so while Inter Miami prepare for another preseason game, this time against Vissel Kobe of the Japanese J- League on Wednesday.

The tour for all intents and purposes has been a major disappointment, seen as a way to promote the Inter Miami and MLS brand, results were frustrating to say the least and injuries have piled on. None bigger than a slight injury to star player Lionel Messi who sat out Inter Miami’s lone preseason win, their first since September of 2023, 4-1 against Hong Kong XI.

Because of a reported hamstring strain Messi was forced out of the match, Luis Suarez was also absent due to knee inflammation. This caused a massive irritation among those in attendance who booed the team and owner David Beckham.

Messi speaks to the media for first time since Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi put his face forward and explained why he had to sit on the bench in the last few preseason matches. “The truth is that it was bad luck that I wasn’t able to play in Hong Kong. In the first game in Saudi Arabia, I felt an injury in my abductor and that’s why I was subbed out. I played in the next game to try to see how it felt because they did an MRI and they told me I had swelling, but I didn’t have an injury.

“Then we arrived in Hong Kong, and we had the training at the stadium, and I went to train for all the people there. There was also something we had to do with the kids, and I wanted to be present and participate…the unfortunate thing about soccer, it can happen in any game where I can get an injury. It’s really unfortunate because I always want to participate and play.

“Even more when it’s these types of games that we travel so far, and the people are so excited to see us play. Hopefully we can go back and play another game in Hong Kong, and I can be present like I always do. It’s truly unfortunate.”



Messi also spoke about the upcoming match in Japan against Vissel Kobe, “It’s a club I know since the arrival of Andres [Iniesta]. I would look for news to see how he was doing…they were the champions of the league last year, and we will certainly face a good team.”

Messi also spoke about the rigors of such a long preseason with stops all over the world and how it has taken its toll on himself and the team, “I’m a little tired from this whole tour, [I have] a desire to finish up the last game and to return home.”