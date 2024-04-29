The former Leeds United boss, unemployed since February of 2023, is now being considered for the vacant South Korea position.

Jürgen Klinsmann’s time as manager of South Korea was a small sample size of his time as USMNT boss, a lot of promises, a lot of hopes, little substance. The former USMNT manager was removed from his position with an 8-3-7 record that was deemed too unsatisfactory by the South Korean federation.

With a talented side led by Spurs forward Son Heung-min, South Korea is looking ahead to 2024 where the team is underway with World Cup qualification. South Korea is currently first in Group C of Asian qualification and are set to resume in June.

Now according to reports from South Korea, former Leeds United and American manager Jesse Marsch is reported to “likely” get the job since he is a “strong candidate”. Marsch is also in the running to take over Canada prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jesse Marsch on verge of national team job

Jesse Marsch’s stock took a huge hit after flopping in his last two positions, after positioning himself well with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, where he won four championships and coached Erling Haaland.

Marsch, under his own admission, later moved up a major step to the Bundesliga but did not feel he was the right man for the job when he took over RB Leipzig. The results were abysmal considering the talent at his disposal at 8-9-4.

Marsch tried to rebound by coaching Leeds United in the Premier League, he would follow Marcelo Bielsa, a club legend, and after surviving by the skin of their teeth in May 2022, the following season Leeds would go winless and sat 17th or near relegation most of Marsch’s time at the club. Marsch was fired after the team showed no signs of improvement and the fans had turned on the manager.

Marsch is currently being considered for the national team position of Canada, who on paper could be appealing for Marsch, and the former New York Red Bulls manager would not have to deal with a language gap. Marsch is very familiar with Canadian soccer players having played and coached in MLS.

Marsch is known as a pressing tactician, a system that worked well for him in New York and in Austria. He also has an incredible gift for gab, Marsch is good on the mic, but at times lacks substance, especially in his last two positions.



The former DC United player is now currently a pundit on CBS Golazo on a podcast.