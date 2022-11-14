Son Heung-min headlines the South Korean national team that heads into Qatar 2022. But way before this year's FIFA World Cup, the Tottenham star had to complete mandatory military service in his country.

The most anticipated moment of the year is here. Qatar 2022 has finally arrived, four and a half years after the last FIFA World Cup held in Russia. Once again, Son Heung-min carries South Korea's aspirations in the big tournament.

The Tottenham superstar has already taken part in two World Cups, first in Brazil 2014 and then in Russia 2018. After failing to lead his team past the group stage on both occasions, now he'll attempt to finally make the knockout phase.

Son, who declared himself fit for the competition after suffering a facial injury, will be without any doubt South Korea's most renowned player on the field. What many may not remember is that he once had to report for military service in his home country.

When did Son Heung-min do military service?

In South Korea, all-able bodied men aged between 18 and 28 years old have to serve 21 months of military service. However, exceptions can be granted to athletes who win medals at international competitions.

Son, for instance, was excused from serving the full period after winning the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games with South Korea. But he still had to complete a three-week training during lockdown in 2020.

Son would turn 28 in July, so he seized the opportunity to report at the Marine Corps camp in Jeju island on April 20, while the Premier League season was still halted due to the pandemic.

“It was a good experience,” Son told the Tottenham website, as quoted by The Guardian. “I couldn’t say everything that I’ve done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it. I don’t know how the people felt, but for me the three weeks have been long but it was a good experience, I enjoyed it."

Son has since then kept on displaying sensational performances both at the club and international level. Now, the 30-year-old hopes to have a World Cup to remember with South Korea.

Son has since then kept on displaying sensational performances both at the club and international level. Now, the 30-year-old hopes to have a World Cup to remember with South Korea.