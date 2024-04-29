The Messi Experience is an interactive journey through the life and career of Lionel Messi, the exposition is now open to the public.

Lionel Messi in life is witnessing everything his legendary career has left in the memory of sports fans all over the world. In Miami, where he plays for Inter Miami, Messi is now a major part of the South Florida landscape.

From murals, special pizzas, and now an exhibition to honor the world’s greatest ever soccer player. The Messi Experience is located at The Hangar Coconut Grove at 3385 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133.

The exhibition is open to all the public from Wednesday to Sunday and is from 10AM to 8/9 PM depending on the day. The price per admission is $29.90.

What you will find at The Messi Experience

The Messi Experience is an interactive and immersive chance to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. From 9 thematic installations to a 360-degree projection mapping and AI features, the attendee gets to see all aspects of the great Argentine.

There is also an AI photo-op chance to take a picture with Messi, interact with Messi before a key World Cup match, and all guests get a free month of MLS League Pass.

In a statement Messi wrote, “I am very happy to be part of this project that allows fans to get closer to my journey on and off the field. Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for football. this experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions that have shaped my path.”