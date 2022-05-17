Barcelona are still feeling the impact of last year's financial crisis, which is why Joan Laporta made clear they'll have to be careful in the next transfer window. However, he said that the club would not spend millions on Kylian Mbappe even if it could afford him.

Even though Barcelona are in a slightly better situation than a few months ago - mainly because Xavi Hernandez quickly turned the team around - the club is still facing the consequences of its terrible financial decisions in previous years.

Before Joan Laporta's board took over, the club wasted millions in players that didn't perform as expected and didn't recoup the money invested in them either. To make things worse, the pandemic outbreak also took its toll on the Cules' finances.

Despite their situation has improved compared to last year, when they even had to let Lionel Messi leave because of the La Liga salary rules, Laporta made clear that Barcelona would never break the bank, not even for Kylian Mbappe.

Joan Laporta says Barcelona would not sign players like Kylian Mbappe even if they could afford them

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Laporta addressed a number of topics, including Robert Lewandowski and the upcoming summer transfer window. While Barca fans are excited to see which players could join the club, the president gave a frank reminder of their financial situation.

"There are signings that we wouldn't make even if we had the money, because it would distort the salary cap and we cannot let that happen again," Laporta said, via Mundo Deportivo in Spanish. "We cannot exceed a certain level of expenses. If Mbappe wants €50 million net, we could not pay it."

€50 million per season is certainly much more than Barcelona can pay for just a single player. However, it doesn't look like Mbappe seems interested in joining the Catalans either.

The Frenchman is in the prime of his career and, at 23, he is poised to be the biggest superstar in world soccer for the years to come. Besides, Mbappe is expected to join lifelong rivals Real Madrid at the end of the season.