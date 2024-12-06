Jose Mourinho fires back at Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola following bold remarks

Trending topics:
Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho didn’t hesitate to cast doubt on the legitimacy of Pep Guardiola’s success at Manchester City in recent years.

Manager of Fenerbahce Jose Mourinho before the match against Gaziantep
Manager of Fenerbahce Jose Mourinho before the match against Gaziantep

By Gianni Taina

The rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola is far from over. The two managers, who clashed at their peaks during Mourinho’s tenure at Real Madrid and Guardiola’s time at Barcelona, are back in the spotlight after a new war of words.

The latest exchange began with Guardiola’s gesture toward Liverpool fans during a recent Premier League match, where he flashed six fingers to represent the number of league titles he’s won with Manchester City.

The act drew comparisons to Mourinho’s infamous three-finger salute to Chelsea fans during his time at Manchester United, signifying his three Premier League titles. When asked about the comparison, Guardiola delivered a sly remark: “I hope I don’t end up the same way. He won three, I’ve won six… But in that, we’re similar.”

Mourinho didn’t hold back in his response, taking the opportunity to criticize City’s ongoing legal troubles regarding financial fair play violations. “Pep Guardiola said something to me yesterday… He won six trophies, I won three, but I won them fairly and cleanly,” Mourinho told Mail Sport.

Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United embrace prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium.

Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United embrace prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Portuguese manager’s jab highlighted the financial investigations looming over Manchester City. I don’t want to win dealing with 150 lawsuits. And if I lose, I want to congratulate my opponent,” Mourinho added, further fueling the controversy.

Mourinho’s Premier League triumphs

During his two stints as Chelsea manager, Mourinho secured three Premier League titles. His first reign was the most successful, bringing back-to-back league championships in the 2004/2005 and 2005/2006 seasons, along with four additional domestic trophies. Mourinho’s second stint saw him capture another league title during the 2014/2015 campaign.

Guardiola’s unique feat in England

While Mourinho is celebrated for his Champions League victories with Porto and Inter Milan, he failed to replicate that European success during his time in England with Chelsea or Manchester United, where he did win the Europa League.

Guardiola, however, finally lifted the Champions League trophy with Manchester City in the 2022/2023 season. It was a long-awaited achievement for Guardiola, whose City side edged out Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul after years of near-misses.

