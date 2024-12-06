Lionel Messi reveals the two Barcelona legends who influenced him the most in his career

At 37, Lionel Messi continues to prove he’s still a force in world soccer, but in a recent interview, he admitted how much he misses Barcelona. The Argentine forward, who spent a golden era with the Spanish club, became its greatest icon during his tenure.

“The first thing that comes to mind is all the beautiful memories from my time at the best club in the world,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo. Sending a heartfelt message to the fans, he added: “I miss them a lot. Hopefully, we’ll see each other again soon, and they can continue to feel proud of being part of the best club in the world.”

Over 17 record-breaking seasons, Messi led Barcelona to unprecedented heights. Reflecting on those years, the Argentine shared the impact two individuals had on his career.

“I think there are two people who influenced me the most for different reasons. Pep [Guardiola], because he was my coach for so many years, and together we achieved incredible things we’d never have imagined. And Ronaldinho, because of how he welcomed me, helped me, and supported me in my early days with the first team,” Messi said of the legendary coach and Brazilian superstar.

Lionel Messi speaks to Ronaldinho after Barcelona’s victory over Osasuna. (IMAGO/ Newscom / El Pais)

Messi praises former teammates

During his Barcelona years, Messi played alongside countless stars, but he chose to single out some of his teammates from Pep Guardiola’s dominant era in European soccer.

“I also have great memories of Andrés [Iniesta] and Xavi as teammates, as well as the three guys I play with here in Miami—Busquets, Alba, and Suárez—who are also my close friends,” Messi noted. “And of course, a special mention for Tito Vilanova, who we all miss dearly.”

Messi’s record-breaking legacy at Barcelona

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Barcelona’s history, Messi holds the title of the club’s all-time leading scorer and is the foreign player with the most appearances for the team.

During his remarkable career with Barcelona, Messi achieved it all. From 2004 to 2021, he played 17 seasons, appearing in 837 matches, scoring 709 goals, and securing an astonishing 41 trophies.