Jürgen Klopp was at an International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany where he ended all talks of him coaching the USMNT and England.

Jürgen Klopp has officially ruled himself out of contention for the vacant coaching positions with both the United States and England men’s national teams. The 57-year-old former Liverpool manager, who left Anfield at the end of last season, has expressed that he would “rule out” a return to coaching in the immediate future.

Klopp has been linked with the USMNT job following Gregg Berhalter’s dismissal in July, which came after the team’s disappointing group stage exit at the Copa América. Additionally, Klopp was also considered a potential successor to Gareth Southgate, who stepped down as England coach after eight years in charge following Euro 2024.

However, Klopp, who spent nearly nine years at Liverpool, has stated his lack of interest in resuming a coaching role. At the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Germany, Klopp reaffirmed his stance.

Jürgen Klopp not interested in coaching at the moment

“As of today, that’s it for me as a coach,” Klopp said. “I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world.”

Klopp has made it clear that he is taking a significant break from the sport, with plans to remain out of coaching for at least 12 months, as reported by ESPN. He mentioned, “Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me.”

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs—no club, no country,” he said. “A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you now.’”

“I’m too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. Let’s see what it will look like in a few months, but nothing is coming through at the moment.”