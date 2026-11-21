Chelsea host Leeds in the 2026-27 Premier League on November 21, 2026, with both sides looking to steady themselves after mixed recent results. The hosts will want to bounce back in front of their own fans, while the visitors try to carry momentum from their last league win into a tough away fixture. Here are the predicted lineups for this one.

Xabi Alonso sets Chelsea up in a 3-4-3, with Emiliano Martínez behind a back three of Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill, plus Marco Palestra pushed into the midfield band alongside Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia and Pep Chavarría. Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer form the front three, giving the side pace and creativity going forward. The absences of João Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Jorrel Hato, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Reece James strip out depth in both attack and defense, which puts extra weight on the fitness of the players stepping into the XI. Chelsea’s predicted lineup (3-4-3): Emiliano Martínez; Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill; Marco Palestra, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Pep Chavarría; Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer.

Daniel Farke lines Leeds up in a 3-4-2-1, with James Trafford in goal behind James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemović. Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson provide width, with Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka holding the middle, while Noah Okafor and Harry Wilson’s attacking partner slot in behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Noah Okafor supporting from just off the striker. Mateo Joseph is the only listed absence, so Farke otherwise has his first-choice group available for this trip to Chelsea. Leeds’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): James Trafford; James Justin, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemović; Jayden Bogle, Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Noah Okafor; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

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How does Chelsea arrive for the game vs Leeds?

Chelsea come into this match off a 0-1 loss to Sunderland on November 8, which followed a 2-0 win over Man U on October 31. Before that, they fell 0-2 to Tottenham on October 24, so the form has swung from a confident victory to back-to-back defeats sandwiching that win. A result against Leeds would go a long way toward settling things down at Stamford Bridge.

How does Leeds arrive for the game vs Chelsea?

Leeds arrive having beaten Tottenham 1-0 on November 7, a result that snapped a run of a 0-2 loss to Bournemouth on October 31 and a 0-0 draw with Sunderland on October 25. That win over Tottenham gives Daniel Farke’s side something to build on after a stretch with little attacking output. Taking points off Chelsea would mark real progress for a team still finding consistency away from home.