Inter Miami and Columbus Crew face a crucial MLS Cup Playoffs opener, with every result potentially shaping their path forward. The stakes are high as both teams look to gain an early advantage in the first round.

The 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs are underway, and Inter Miami are beginning their title defense against a Columbus Crew team looking to make a deep postseason run. This stage features a best-of-three format, making every result important.

Lionel Messi and his teammates enter the Eastern Conference Round One matchup as the No. 2 seed, while Columbus secured the No. 7 spot, setting up an intriguing first-round series between two familiar MLS contenders.

With the opening game set to take place in Miami at 6 PM ET today before the series moves to Columbus, the first meeting could establish the tone for what promises to be a competitive battle.

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What happens if Inter Miami beat Columbus Crew in Game 1 today?

If Inter Miami beat Columbus Crew, they will take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three Eastern Conference Round One series and move one win away from advancing to the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals.

Malte Amundsen #18 of Columbus Crew challenged by Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and his teammates would have the opportunity to close out the matchup in Game 2, scheduled for Friday, November 27. If they win Game 2 as well, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

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What happens if Inter Miami and Columbus Crew tie in Game 1?

If Inter Miami and Columbus Crew are tied after 90 minutes, the match will go directly to a penalty shootout, with no extra time played. Therefore, there cannot be a draw in the official result of Game 1, as MLS rules require a winner in every Round One matchup.

If Miami win the penalty shootout, they will take a 1-0 lead in the series, just as they would with a victory during regulation time. However, if Columbus prevail from the penalty spot, the Crew will take the advantage instead.

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The best-of-three format means neither team can advance based on a single result. Both sides must win two games to secure a place in the next round, making the penalty shootout particularly important in determining who takes the early advantage.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Columbus Crew in Game 1?

If Inter Miami lose to Columbus Crew, they will fall behind 1-0 in the best-of-three series and need to win their next two games to avoid elimination. The defeat would put Messi and his teammates under pressure heading into Game 2.

Columbus would have the opportunity to complete the series with a second consecutive victory on November 27, taking advantage of its home-field opportunity. Meanwhile, Inter Miami would need to win that matchup to force a decisive third game.

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If the series reaches Game 3, it will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami on December 2, giving the Herons another opportunity to use their home advantage. The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Key takeaways