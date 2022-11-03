After a stellar three seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, during which he contributed to 77 goals in 150 appearances, Kai Havertz signed with Chelsea in 2020. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League side.

Kai Havertz made his debut in the Bundesliga in 2019 and is now the second-youngest player to ever feature in 75 games at that level. After an impressive three seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, during which he contributed to 77 goals in 150 appearances, the Germany international signed with Chelsea in 2020.

His goals are a rare sight but they have been a crucial part of Chelsea's success. Some fans may even say that he paid for himself by scoring the game-winning goal in the UEFA Champions League Final in 2021. His finest performances for the Blues have actually come in the UCL, despite the fact that he is undeniably a talented player who has battled with consistency ever since transferring to the Premier League.

Havertz can play in a variety of different positions, and he has started fewer than half of his Chelsea games in the striker role. While in Germany, he was used as both a primary and secondary striker.

Kai Havertz's contract with Chelsea

The famous German player transferred to the Premier League in the summer of 2020, for a transfer price of €80 million over the course of five years, until June 2025. That made him the club's second-most-expensive acquisition ever, behind only Kepa Arrizabalaga.

How much does Kai Havertz make a week?

According to Capology, Kai Havertz's current annual salary is close to £7.8 million gross / £4.3 million net. Taking this account, the player would earn about £650,000 per month or £150,000 a week. That would make it nearly £30,000 a day, or around £3,750 per hour, or £63 per minute.