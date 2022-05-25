Karim Benzema sat down with yellow Spanish sports journalist Josep Pedrerol on the famed show El Chiringuito and responded to strange questions over dramatic music.

Karim Benzema is the man at Real Madrid at the moment, the French international is preparing for the Champions League final against Liverpool and is coming off of an extraordinary season with 15 goals in 11 Champions League matches. Still while Real Madrid is preparing for one of their biggest matches in recent history one person has overshadowed that, Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé recently resigned with PSG and in the process snubbed Real Madrid who bankrolled next season on the notion that the French World Cup winner would be playing for ‘Los Merengues’.

Now national team teammate Karim Benzema was asked about the snub by Josep Pedrerol and if it was a ‘betrayal” of sorts due to the signing of Mbappé being considered a lock for over a year.

Karim Benzema asked if he was ‘betrayed’ by Kylian Mbappé for not signing with Real Madrid

El Chiringuito is not your usual sports show, usually over-dramatized by “breaking” news items that make little to no sense and arguments that seem to be happening at a local bar rather than a professional environment. There is always ongoing dramatic music playing as if you are watching a Mexican soap opera than a sports show.

Nonetheless, El Chiringuito has a worldwide audience, made famous by social media and Josep Pedrerol has interviewed some of the best in the business. In this case in preparation for the Champions League final Karim Benzema was asked the million-dollar question and that was if Mbappé ‘betrayed’ him as a friend and colleague for not signing with Real Madrid.

Benzema responded with a laugh and stated, “Betrayed? Why?”, “Everyone needs to be involved in their “own thing”, Mbappé like any other player if they have “things” to do, they are not going to call me to confer. Everyone decides on their future as they see fit.”

When asked if he was surprised by the snub, Benzema responded, “yeah like everyone else, and (Mbappé) has his reasons and he is a PSG player and that’s it.”

Benzema tried to sway the interview to preparations for the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday but Pedrerol took the conversation back to Benzema’s social media post with his hand raised and the Real Madrid logo.

Benzema answered, “That is not against Mbappé or anyone else it is because I love Real Madrid, it’s the best club in the world and more important than anything.”

All the while the music in the background is something out of a Michael Mann movie but only adds to the drama of Kylian Mbappé not signing with the club.