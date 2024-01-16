Karim Benzema’s lavish lifestyle as he continues to be absent from Al-Ittihad

When Al-Ittihad brought Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League, they were hoping the French star would lift the SPL, and while he has, with 9 goals in 15 games, his commitment to the cause has come under question.



According to Marca, Benzema is “stranded in Mauritius waiting to catch a flight to Dubai, where his club Al-Ittihad are waiting for him to begin pre-season training.” English tabloids have linked the former Real Madrid star to Chelsea, but a lot of reports in France have stated that Benzema wants out of his deal with Al-Ittihad which ends in June of 2026.



While Marcelo Gallardo’s side continues to wait for their biggest star, Benzema can’t complain about his lifestyle as he is reportedly worth $230 million.



Benzema’s bling



Long before Benzema went to Saudi Arabia, the French striker knew how to spend his money, according to The Sun, the former Lyon man has a near $4,000 gold plated iPhone.



Benzema’s car collection is estimated to be worth $7.5 million, which includes a BMW M5 Competition, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini Urus, a Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari 458 Spyder and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, among others.



Benzema also loves to go on unique vacations where he goes on safari and rents luxury yachts. Benzema also has designer clothes in bunches.



Al Ittihad sits in seventh place in the SPL and still has more than half a season to climb the standings. Marcelo Gallardo’s side is currently on a three-game losing streak, although Benzema doesn’t have much to complain about.