Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world in January 2023 by leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League. His Al-Nassr move inspired many other superstars to take their talents to the Middle East, including former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

Not only did the Portuguese find a way to bag one last lucrative deal before hanging them up, but also proved he could spend his sunset years playing at a high level. And that’s something other veteran stars wanted to try as well.

However, Ronaldo’s success hasn’t been easy to achieve for the rest. While the 38-year-old had a fantastic 2023 with 54 goals, many world-class players are reportedly regretting their decision to play in Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benzema

Only a few months back, Benzema received a hero’s welcome when announced by Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman was handed a mind-blowing, three-year deal reportedly worth €100m per season that could rise to €200m with commercial deals.

Things seemed to go well at the beginning, but the outlook has significantly changed recently. The striker has been the target of criticism following his team’s 5-2 loss to Al-Nassr in December, mainly because the fans demand a bigger committment from him.

That backlash saw him delete his Instagram profile, and he didn’t show up to practice for a few days. The Frenchman bagged 15 goals in 24 games so far, yet the fanbase expects a better production. This situation is reportedly making Benzema consider the idea of moving elsewhere, and according to Mundo Deportivo, PSG would be among the interested clubs in affording his €15m release clause.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson decided to try the Saudi Pro League experience after 12 years at Liverpool, but things haven’t gone to plan so far. The Englishman is reportedly unhappy at his new team, which is why he could also be on his way out of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old is uncomfortable with the weather, lifestyle and culture of the country, but he’s also uninspired by the low attendance at Al-Ettifaq’s games this season, with an average of 7,800 spectators per game when the stadium has a 35,000 capacity. On top of that, Steven Gerrard’s side is 8th in the standings, 28 points shy of leaders Al-Hilal.

Let’s keep in mind, though, that Henderson reportedly signed a deal worth €40 million per year until June 2026, so leaving the club anytime soon could cost him a lot of money.

Roberto Firmino

Another player who is reportedly having a bad time in Saudi Arabia is Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian got off to a fantastic start by scoring a hat-trick in his debut, but nothing has been the same since then.

Not only has he failed to score since that game, but Bobby has also been removed from the starting eleven at Al-Ahli, coming off the bench in the last seven games. According to UOL, the former Liverpool striker is willing to give up his €22 million-a-year salary by leaving the club.