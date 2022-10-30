An experienced and dangerous goalkeeper, Keylar Navas has steadily improved and performed consistently over the years to become one of Europe's finest keepers during the previous decade. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with French champions PSG.

Even if things aren't going well for him right now, Keylor Navas has one of the most remarkable backstories in today's sport. This Costa Rican superstar is a product of his own hard work and skill, which allowed him to rise from extreme poverty. Navas is now a veteran and a formidable goalkeeper due to his steady development and consistent performance throughout the years.

The finest goalie to emerge from Latin America, if not the best, he certainly ranks high among the world's best. This 35-year-old showstopper is unquestionably among the finest in the world, as shown by the fact that some of the best attackers have been naming him as one of the goalkeepers they dread facing.

Although he has been one of Europe's top keepers over the last decade, he has had trouble establishing himself with any one team. Navas was Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper twice during his tenure, first behind Iker Casillas and then Thibaut Courtois. He was hoping to get into the starting lineup for Paris Saint Germain, but the addition of Gianluigi Donnarumma ruined those plans for him again.

Keylor Navas' contract with PSG

Keylor Navas signed with Paris Saint-Germain in September 2019, and his original deal kept him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season. The Costa Rican star signed a new 12-month contract with the club in April 2021, keeping him there until 2024.

Despite having two years left on his contract, the French champions have been hesitant to move the shot-stopper to the secondary training squad or release him outright. However, with his possible departure, they will be able to eliminate one of the highest wages in the squad.

How much does Keylor Navas make a week?

As per the most recent salary list published by L'Equipe, 18 of the top 20 Ligue 1 incomes are PSG players, which is just mind-boggling. Since leaving Real Madrid, Keylor Navas' pay has skyrocketed, making him PSG's highest-paid goalkeeper ever.

According to Capology, Keylor Navas' current annual salary is close to €16.3 million gross / €9 million net. Taking this account, the Dutch winger would earn about €1.3 million per month or €314,000 a week. That would make it nearly €63,000 a day, or around €7,800 per hour, or €130 per minute.