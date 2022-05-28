Karim Benzema has been one of the best players of the season and Kun Agüero believes he deserves to win the Ballon D'Or, which will be awarded in August. Here, check out his full comments.

There’s no doubt that Karim Benzema has had an unforgettable season, which could finish with the 2021-22 Champions League trophy with Real Madrid. While that could be the cherry on top, the Frenchman has positioned himself as one the best players of the season and to Kun Agüero, he has to be the winner of this year’s Ballon D’Or.

While soccer is obviously a team sport, and everyone is important to get results, the 34-year-old has been a key player for Real Madrid’s La Liga title and, of course, its run in the Champions League. He has scored in every important moment for his team, helping them come back when most needed.

However, while the numbers are impressive (more about it below), he has also shown leadership and has delivered when most mattered for Los Blancos. After thirteen seasons with Real Madrid, he’s finally having the recognition he has always deserved.

Kun Agüero says Benzema deserves the Ballon D’Or this season “no matter what”

During the live stream in Twitch of the Champions League 2021-22 final, Sergio Kun Agüero confessed that Karim Benzema should win the Ballon D’Or this season. “To me, Benzema deserves (the prize), no matter what happens in the final (of the UEFA Champions League),” he said.

Benzema has scored 44 goals in 45 appearances this season, including 27 in La Liga, which has made him win the Pichichi trophy for this season. Meanwhile, in Europe he has scored 15 goals so far, breaking several records, such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 10 knockout goals and he can still break it in the final.

The Frenchman has appeared in every key game for Los Blancos, including his last five UCL matches against Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City. Could that be enough to take the trophy? We’ll have to wait until August 17, when the prize will be awarded.