Kylian Mbappe injured for 2026 World Cup? France reportedly concerned about Real Madrid star’s status

The 2026 World Cup is getting closer, and excitement, joy, and concern continue to grow ahead of the biggest event in soccer. Having all the stars available makes the tournament even more compelling; however, there are growing concerns surrounding an injury issue affecting France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

According to L’Equipe, France fear that Kylian Mbappe could arrive at the World Cup due to an “unprecedented” knee discomfort. Reports indicated that he had been playing “on one leg” for Real Madrid over the past six weeks, struggling especially when accelerating on the field.

He is set to begin an accelerated treatment process to avoid a more serious injury or surgical intervention and is expected to miss at least three matches. The three-game absence serves to evaluate his physical response, as the French star’s priority remains staying healthy to participate in the World Cup.

Mbappe remains a fundamental piece for France, especially with a complicated group featuring Norway, Senegal, and potential playoff teams such as Bolivia, Iraq, or Suriname. Mbappe serves as the captain and anchor of the national team following Antoine Griezmann’s retirement from international competition.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

A knee that won’t fully recover

Since December, Mbappe has been dealing with inflammation in a ligament in his left knee. While the club has not released an official medical report, he has missed several training sessions and already sat out important matches.

He completed 90 minutes against Osasuna and Benfica in Lisbon, although his performances showed clear physical limitations. Before those matches, he did not feature against Real Sociedad, and according to L’Equipe, sources close to the club indicated that the French forward had been operating at only 60 to 70 percent of his full capacity.

From Real Madrid’s perspective, Mbappe’s situation was not the only concern. Álvaro Arbeloa was also without Dean Huijsen, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo Goes, who was suspended in the Champions League.