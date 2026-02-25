Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Benfica in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoff leg 2?

The second leg between Real Madrid and SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoff unfolds without Kylian Mbappe, who will be unavailable after suffering an injury in recent days.

His absence immediately alters the attacking blueprint for Madrid on a night where every detail matters. In European knockout soccer, the margin between control and uncertainty can be narrow, and squad depth often becomes decisive.

With the aggregate score (1-0 in favor of Madrid) shaping the context of the second leg, team selection takes on added significance. The focus now shifts to how Real Madrid adjust their approach and whether alternative options can deliver in a high-pressure setting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why isn’t Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu as the French forward has been managing persistent problems with his left knee, an issue that has limited his availability in recent weeks and even forced him to miss Real Madrid’s La Liga game against Real Sociedad earlier this month.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during a LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026 (Source: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

He again felt discomfort during Tuesday’s training session, prompting medical staff to withhold him from selection ahead of this pivotal European night, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

He has been one of Madrid’s most productive players this season, with double-digit goal tallies in both La Liga and the Champions League, making his absence a significant tactical adjustment for coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Follow Real Madrid vs Benfica live in our liveblog!

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s lineup without Mbappe against Benfica

Without Mbappe due to injury, here’s how Real Madrid will line up to host Benfica in the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff at the Santiago Bernabeu today:

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior.

Advertisement