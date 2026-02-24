Trending topics:
Bad news for Real Madrid about Mbappe ahead of Champions League rematch vs Benfica

Real Madrid have received devastating news regarding Kylian Mbappe as they prepare to host Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are set to fight against Benfica for a place in the Champions League Round of 16 this Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, but their preparations have been upended. The Spanish giants received a significant setback regarding Kylian Mbappe’s fitness just hours before kickoff.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Mbappe has been ruled out of the rematch against Benfica. The French forward reportedly experienced a recurrence of pain in his left knee, and medical tests conducted this afternoon confirmed that the joint is not in a condition to withstand match play.

Mbappe has been playing through discomfort since suffering an external lateral ligament injury against Celta Vigo on December 7. While he had managed to feature in recent fixtures, he was forced to cut his training session short today, sparking immediate concern within the Madrid camp.

While Real Madrid have yet to issue an official medical statement, Gonzalo Garcia is expected to deputize for the star forward in this crucial qualification match. While Garcia may not possess the same scoring output as Mbappe, the Spanish forward has recorded six goals in 28 appearances this season.

Gonzalo Garcia celebrates a goal for Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

More importantly, his physical attributes and profile within the squad are considered the closest match to the French international’s style of play, making him the tactical choice to fill the void in the starting lineup.

Arbeloa’s previous optimism sours

Thibaut Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Jose Mourinho after Gianluca Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

The news of Mbappe’s absence comes as a shock to the fanbase, especially after manager Alvaro Arbeloa expressed confidence in the striker’s availability for the match against Benfica, during his pre-match press conference earlier today.

Arbeloa had praised the former PSG star’s dedication, emphasizing the immense physical effort Mbappé has made to support the team despite lingering injuries. “Kylian is ready to play tomorrow, which… at this point, that’s the most important thing,” Arbeloa told reporters. “I wanted to emphasize the commitment he’s showing… I think it’s very important to highlight the huge effort Kylian is making. He is trying to help us on the field”.

Since the initial injury in December, Mbappe’s recovery has been hampered by an early return to action during a dense period of the schedule. With this latest setback, Real Madrid medical staff are wary of aggravating the issue further, prioritizing the long-term health of their marquee player—especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Better Collective Logo