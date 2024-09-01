Kylian Mbappe scores his first brace with Real Madrid: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe finally appeared in the score sheet of LaLiga with a brace against Real Betis. We take a look back at Cristiano Ronaldo's first brace with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first two goals in LaLiga against Real Betis in his fourth match in the tournament. His first brace were not only important to him, but also gave the team a key victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Another star that didn’t need long to score a brace with Real Madrid was Cristiano Ronaldo, who did it in his third match with the club. The Portuguese scored two goals in a match against FC Zürich in the Champions League group phase on September 15, 2009.

Ronaldo scored two free-kick goals to help Los Blancos win 2-5. Raúl Gonzalez, Gonzalo Higuain and Guti were the other scorers that night. Meanwhile, Cristiano’s first brace in LaLiga took place five days later, on September 20, against Xerez. It was only his third match in the league, and fourth overall.

According to OptaJose, Mbappé joins a select group of players in the 21st century in LaLiga who scored their first goals with a brace, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, “Chicharito” Hernández, and Dani Ceballos. Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy, marked his debut with a hat-trick.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his first brace with Real Madrid ( Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The French star had already scored with Real Madrid during the European Super Cup match against Atalanta, in which he scored the second goal of the 2-0 victory.

Mbappé scores at the Santiago Bernabéu

After not being able to score against Mallorca, Valladolid, and Las Palmas, Mbappe finally found the back of the net at the Santiago Bernabéu. The striker opened the scoring after receiving a fantastic assist by Federico Valverde in the 67th minute.

Then, just eight minutes later, the French star scored from the penalty spot. After the VAR review led to a penalty, Vinicius Jr. let him take the shot and he didn’t fail. With the 2-0 victory, Real Madrid got their second win of the tournament.

Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

