Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: AI explains in which areas the Real Madrid star is better

In this article we asked AI to show in detail in which areas Kylian Mbappe excels over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the debate of who reigns supreme in modern soccer, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are names that inevitably come up. While Messi and Ronaldo have long dominated the conversation, a new challenger has risen in the form of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe. With the aid of AI analysis, we delve into the specific areas where the young French star outshines his legendary counterparts.

Mbappe’s emergence as a global force in soccer is nothing short of extraordinary. His blistering speed, uncanny ability to find the back of the net, and versatility on the pitch have set him apart from both Messi and Ronaldo.

Even as Messi dazzles with his creativity and Ronaldo astounds with his goal-scoring prowess, the AI believes that Mbappe brings a combination of physical attributes and technical skills that neither of the two veterans possessed at such a young age.

As Mbappe continues to make his mark on the international stage, comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo have become inevitable. However, according to ChatGPT there are key areas where the Real Madrid forward has already surpassed the legendary duo, showcasing that the future of soccer might well belong to this 25-year-old phenom.

Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Top speed

ChatGPT states that Mbappe is renowned for his blistering pace, clocking a top speed of 38 km/h, which outpaces both Ronaldo (33.6 km/h) and Messi (32.5 km/h). His explosive acceleration allows him to leave defenders trailing in his wake, particularly in counter-attacking situations, making him one of the most dangerous players on the break.

Counterattack efficiency

According to AI, Mbappe has proven to be exceptionally lethal when finishing plays at high speed, especially during counterattacks. His blend of pace and precision makes him extremely effective in these scenarios, consistently converting opportunities even when space and time are limited.

Offensive versatility and early achievements

While Messi and Ronaldo are both versatile in their own right, ChatGTP notes Mbappe has shown the ability to excel in various offensive roles from an early age, including as a central striker and as a winger on both flanks.

Mbappe captured his first World Cup at just 19 years old in 2018 and has continued to be a prominent figure on the international stage. Unlike Messi and Ronaldo, who reached their peak international success later in their careers, Mbappe has made a significant impact globally from a young age, according to AI.

Performance in international tournaments

ChatGPT believes Mbappe played a pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph and left a lasting impression in the 2022 World Cup, scoring a hat–trick in the final match against Argentina. Despite not winning the WC in 2022, his ability to shine on the world’s biggest stages remains remarkable.

Future potential

The AI states Mbappe has many years ahead of him and a vast potential for growth that could see him break records and set new benchmarks in the sport. His combination of physical and technical attributes, coupled with early international success, positions him as a player with an incredibly high ceiling.