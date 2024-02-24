LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 25, 2024

LA Galaxy will host Inter Miami in a 2024 MLS regular season match. Find all the essential information about this game, including details about the venue and how to watch it on TV or through live streaming services in your country.

In their opening match of the 2024 MLS season, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami demonstrated why they are among the top contenders for the championship title this year, securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Now, they are aiming for their second win of the tournament.

For their next match, they will head to California to face a storied MLS team, the Los Angeles Galaxy. Despite having lost some of their former luster in recent years, the Galaxy are determined to regain their competitive edge this season.

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Australia: 12:30 PM (February 26)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (February 26)

Belgium: 4:30 AM (February 26)

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Egypt: 3:30 AM (February 26)

France: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Germany: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Ghana: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Greece: 3:30 AM (February 26)

India: 7:00 AM (February 26)

Indonesia: 9:30 AM (February 26)

Ireland: 1:30 PM (February 26)

Israel: 3:30 AM (February 26)

Italy: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Jamaica: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (February 26)

Malaysia: 9:30 AM (February 26)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Morocco: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (February 26)

New Zealand: 11:30 AM (February 26)

Nigeria: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Norway: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (February 26)

Poland: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Portugal: 1:30 PM (February 26)

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 AM (February 26)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Singapore: 9:30 AM (February 26)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Spain: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (February 26)

UAE: 5:30 AM (February 26)

UK: 1:30 PM (February 26)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The match between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami for the 2024 MLS regular season will be broadcast exclusively and worldwide through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. In the United states, this game can be followed as well on: SiriusXM FC.