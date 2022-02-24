LA Galaxy and New York City FC face off in the opening week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Los Angeles Galaxy host reigning champions New York City FC in Game One of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, you can tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can watch the game on DAZN.

The Galaxy head into the new season aiming to improve on their 2021 campaign, in which they fell short in their quest for a playoff berth when they finished 8th in the West. Will Greg Vanney's side get off to a victorious start?

On the other hand, the 2021 MLS Cup winners make the trip to California in high spirits. New York City FC won their first title last year against all odds and now aim to begin the run to a back-to-back title.

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC: Date

LA Galaxy and New York City FC will face each other on Sunday, February 27, at Dignity Health Sports Park in the opening week of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

TV channel to watch LA Galaxy vs New York City FC in the US and Canada

The game between LA Galaxy and New York City FC will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US: ESPN Deportes, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes+.