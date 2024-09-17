Trending topics:
NFL News: Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's future

Following his concussion in Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa now knows what the future holds for him, as the Miami Dolphins have made their final decision regarding their quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in Week 2 vs. the Bills
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in Week 2 vs. the Bills

By Fernando Franco Puga

At the start of Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third official concussion in the NFL. After many rumors surfaced about his potential retirement, the Miami Dolphins have finally made a decision regarding the quarterback’s future.

The Dolphins haven’t had the start they hoped for in the 2024 season. They managed a win in Week 1 against the Jaguars, but Week 2 turned disastrous with a loss to the Bills, and things got worse when Tagovailoa was injured during the game.

In the third quarter, Tua tried to run for a first down but collided with Damar Hamlin’s chest. This impact led to a severe concussion, leaving many questioning his future in the league.

Dolphins announce their next step regarding Tua Tagovailoa

Concussions have plagued Tua Tagovailoa throughout his career. The former Ohio State standout has suffered three of these injuries in the NFL, with the latest occurring in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

During a broken play in the third quarter, Tagovailoa found space down the middle and opted to run the ball. However, instead of sliding, he collided headfirst into Damar Hamlin’s chest, resulting in a concussion.

Tagovailoa was immediately taken out of the game and did not return. Over the past few days, there has been speculation about his potential retirement, but the Dolphins have now made their official decision regarding their quarterback’s future.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins placed Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve. This will sideline him for at least four games, though he could miss the rest of the season depending on his recovery.

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

According to Ian Rapoport, the decision allows Tagovailoa to undergo proper concussion protocol and consult outside neurologists to assess the best course of action moving forward.

What is Tua Tagovailoa’s contract with the Miami Dolphins?

In 2024, Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $212.4 million, with $167.171 million guaranteed. This deal makes Tagovailoa one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, with an average annual salary of $53.1 million.

However, the guaranteed money could change if Tagovailoa voluntarily chooses to retire. The Dolphins may have grounds to void part of his contract, but it’s likely both sides would work towards a mutual agreement if he is unable to continue playing.

