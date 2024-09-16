NFL News: Micah Parsons issues stern warning to Dak Prescott, Cowboys following week 2 loss

The Week 2 loss was a wake-up call for Micah Parsons, prompting him to send a strong message to his Dallas Cowboys teammates about what he plans to do moving forward. Dak Prescott should take note of that message as well.

Micah Parsons was on the field for the Dallas Cowboys’ first loss of the 2024 NFL season, but he couldn’t do much to stop the New Orleans Saints, who secured a 44-19 victory in Week 2. Following the defeat, Parsons sent a clear message to quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of his teammates.

Parsons’ message was a warning about the poor performance the entire team displayed in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium. Personalities like Stephen A. Smith even took the opportunity to mock the Cowboys after the loss.

In a recent podcast where Parsons often discusses various topics, including his own play and that of teammates like Dak Prescott, he pointed out that the 11 players on the field didn’t show the necessary effort or meet the high standards expected of a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

“My biggest takeaway from the Week 2 game: the effort wasn’t there from all of us. It doesn’t matter who played well or who didn’t; the effort from everyone wasn’t there. The basic fundamentals of football weren’t there. At the end of the day, you have a standard that you set during training camp and throughout the season process. We didn’t meet that standard.”

Parsons Ready to Lead the Turnaround

Along with his critique of the team’s poor play, Parsons made it clear that this version of the Cowboys was not the same one he saw in Week 1, when they secured a 33-17 road win over the Cleveland Browns. He emphasized that he’s fully determined to get things back on track.

“That wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys I saw last week. It wasn’t the same team. Was it the preparation? What was it? I don’t know, but I’m determined to get this thing right. As I said, I’m trying to step up, to be that guy for our team. We have to be a lot better, and that starts today.”