Trending topics:
NFL

HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Ravens' Lamar Jackson following a tough season start

After starting the season 0-2, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made something clear to his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and the rest of his teammates.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after a selfie prior to the Philadelphia Eagles pre season game versus the Baltimore Ravens on August 9, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
© Mark Goldman/Icon SportswireBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after a selfie prior to the Philadelphia Eagles pre season game versus the Baltimore Ravens on August 9, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

By Matías Persuh

Before the season began, many considered the Baltimore Ravens serious contenders. However, after two games, John Harbaugh‘s team surprisingly finds itself with a 0-2 record. In response to this situation, the coach made it clear to both Lamar Jackson and the rest of his teammates.

One of the top quarterbacks is part of the Ravens‘ roster. Lamar Jackson, a standout talent, is the undisputed starter for the team. Despite being involved in both losses so far, the coach remains confident in his abilities.

The most consistent player we have, the consistently executing and consistently playing is Lamar on offense, Harbaugh said via the team. “Lamar’s playing very well. He’s making good decisions, he’s taking charge of the offense, he’s making throws, he’s moving around when he has to. He’s running the ball sometimes when it’s a run-pass option, he’s throwing the ball when he should. I feel really good about the direction that way.”

Advertisement

Recent statistics from the game against the Las Vegas Raiders show that Jackson threw for 247 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and added 45 rushing yards.

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh takes questions after a training camp session at the Under Armour Performance Center on Aug. 1, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Advertisement

Harbaugh and his confidence in the team

Although the results have certainly not been as expected, Coach Harbaugh remains fully confident in his team and believes there are strong chances to turn the situation around. This confidence extends not only to their performance on the field but also to achieving positive results.

NFL News: Bengals teammate makes something clear to Joe Burrow, rest of the league

see also

NFL News: Bengals teammate makes something clear to Joe Burrow, rest of the league

“We’re not going to be defined by everyone that’s saying we’re not any good, or that the season is over after two games,” Harbaugh said.

Advertisement

“That’s what’s going to be said, and we understand that, but they’re not here; they’re not inside. No one inside is going to say that. We have to take care of our stuff, take care of our business [and] take care of our work. We know that we’re a good football team, and we’re going to go keep getting better and define the season by the way we play.”

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (8) hands the ball off to Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry (2 2) during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Las Vegas won 26-23.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson’s sensations on Ravens loss

Lamar Jackson acknowledges that the results haven’t met expectations at the start of the season. Perhaps the level of play could have been a bit more consistent. Nevertheless, he’s confident in turning the situation around alongside his teammates.

After the game against the Raiders, Jackson told the press: “We are going to see,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely going to talk to my guys, though, because we’ve got to find our mojo. We’ve got to find it, and do what we do, because that’s not us at all.”

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Warriors News: Steve Kerr makes a serious confession on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole incident
NBA

Warriors News: Steve Kerr makes a serious confession on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole incident

Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal
Soccer

Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal

NCAAF News: Longhorns' HC makes big warning about Arch Manning to the rest of the league
Sports

NCAAF News: Longhorns' HC makes big warning about Arch Manning to the rest of the league

Liverpool fan dies in Milan before 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opener
Soccer

Liverpool fan dies in Milan before 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opener

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo