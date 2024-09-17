HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Ravens' Lamar Jackson following a tough season start

After starting the season 0-2, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made something clear to his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and the rest of his teammates.

Before the season began, many considered the Baltimore Ravens serious contenders. However, after two games, John Harbaugh‘s team surprisingly finds itself with a 0-2 record. In response to this situation, the coach made it clear to both Lamar Jackson and the rest of his teammates.

One of the top quarterbacks is part of the Ravens‘ roster. Lamar Jackson, a standout talent, is the undisputed starter for the team. Despite being involved in both losses so far, the coach remains confident in his abilities.

“The most consistent player we have, the consistently executing and consistently playing is Lamar on offense,” Harbaugh said via the team. “Lamar’s playing very well. He’s making good decisions, he’s taking charge of the offense, he’s making throws, he’s moving around when he has to. He’s running the ball sometimes when it’s a run-pass option, he’s throwing the ball when he should. I feel really good about the direction that way.”

Recent statistics from the game against the Las Vegas Raiders show that Jackson threw for 247 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, and added 45 rushing yards.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh takes questions after a training camp session at the Under Armour Performance Center on Aug. 1, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Harbaugh and his confidence in the team

Although the results have certainly not been as expected, Coach Harbaugh remains fully confident in his team and believes there are strong chances to turn the situation around. This confidence extends not only to their performance on the field but also to achieving positive results.

“We’re not going to be defined by everyone that’s saying we’re not any good, or that the season is over after two games,” Harbaugh said.

“That’s what’s going to be said, and we understand that, but they’re not here; they’re not inside. No one inside is going to say that. We have to take care of our stuff, take care of our business [and] take care of our work. We know that we’re a good football team, and we’re going to go keep getting better and define the season by the way we play.”

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (8) hands the ball off to Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry (2 2) during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Las Vegas won 26-23.

Lamar Jackson’s sensations on Ravens loss

Lamar Jackson acknowledges that the results haven’t met expectations at the start of the season. Perhaps the level of play could have been a bit more consistent. Nevertheless, he’s confident in turning the situation around alongside his teammates.

After the game against the Raiders, Jackson told the press: “We are going to see,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely going to talk to my guys, though, because we’ve got to find our mojo. We’ve got to find it, and do what we do, because that’s not us at all.”