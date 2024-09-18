Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani dismisses pressure with clear message as 50-50 milestone nears

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is poised to become the first player to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single MLB season.

Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers wears a MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 9 11 commemorative patch in his cap during their MLB regular season game against the Chicago Cubs.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireShohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers wears a MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 9 11 commemorative patch in his cap during their MLB regular season game against the Chicago Cubs.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani, the star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, took another step and needs just two home runs and two stolen bases to become MLB’s first 50-50 player, an achievement that would place him firmly in the pantheon of the sport’s greats.

The two-time AL MVP hit a two-run homer off Miami Marlins starter Darren McCaughan in the third inning of Game 1 of the series between the teams, which ended in an 11-9 victory for the Marlins.

With 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases, Shohei Ohtani is now tied with Adrián Beltré for the second-most home runs in a single season in Dodgers history. Shawn Green, who hit 49 homers in 2001, holds the franchise record.

Amid the pressure Ohtani might be facing, he responded clearly through his MLB.com interpreter: “No pressure,” Ohtani said. “(I’m) just trying to maintain quality at-bats no matter the situation, something I’ve been trying to do over the course of the season.”

Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready to bat in the first inning during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Chicago Cubs. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire.

Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready to bat in the first inning during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Chicago Cubs. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire.

Dodgers’ manager provides insight into Ohtani’s mindset under pressure.

Although Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn’t believe Ohtani feels the pressure of becoming the first 50-50 player, he acknowledges it’s on his mind. “I do think that it’s front of mind,” Roberts said. “And I do feel that’s somewhat natural. I think he just wants to get it over with, but he’s still trying to compete and help us win baseball games.”

Importantly, earlier this week, Ohtani became the first player in 130 years to record 85 extra-base hits (XBH) and 45 steals in a single season, joining Hugh Duffy as the only other player to accomplish the feat. Duffy recorded 85 XBHs and 48 steals in 1894, playing for the Boston Beaneaters.

Ohtani’s future

The two-way star hasn’t been pitching while recovering from elbow surgery, but Roberts hasn’t ruled out a return to the mound for the 30-year-old during the postseason.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

