Dolphins News: HC Mike McDaniel provides major update on Tua Tagovailoa

In Week 1, Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in his NFL career. Now, HC Mike McDaniel has provided a major update about the future of the talented quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered his 3rd concussion in the NFL last week
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa suffered his 3rd concussion in the NFL last week

By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2024 NFL season began in the worst way for the Miami Dolphins. Not only did they lose in Week 1, but Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that could jeopardize his entire career.

In Week 1, the Dolphins hosted the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated divisional matchup. Unfortunately for Miami, their opponents dominated the game, especially after Tagovailoa’s injury in the third quarter.

While attempting to secure a first down, Tagovailoa collided his head with Damar Hamlin’s chest. The collision caused a concussion, and Tagovailoa was unable to return for the remainder of the game.

Mike McDaniel gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s evolution after his concussion

The Dolphins’ 2024 season debut was a nightmare. Despite playing at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami lost to the Bills, with Josh Allen delivering a solid performance. However, the loss wasn’t the worst part for the Dolphins.

In the third quarter, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third official concussion in the NFL after a collision with Damar Hamlin’s chest. His extremities went rigid, a clear sign of a severe concussion.

Although Tagovailoa left the field on his own, many are questioning if he should continue playing. Some analysts and coaches have advised him to consider retirement, but HC Mike McDaniel has now provided a significant update on the situation.

Speaking to the media on Monday, McDaniel said that Tagovailoa is still recovering and is in ongoing discussions with the medical staff about his concussions as he decides whether to return to football.

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“He’s doing well today,” McDaniel said, “and we take it day by day. Smiling with his teammates, he’s working with trainers and medical staff diligently.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa retire from football?

As of today, it is uncertain what Tua Tagovailoa will decide regarding his potential retirement. Several NFL figures have advised him to step away from football, but at just 26 years old, he may not view retirement as the best option.

However, suffering three concussions is not something to take lightly. If the concussions continue, Tagovailoa could face more serious health issues down the line. He must weigh whether continuing to play is worth risking his long-term quality of life.

